Canberra’s schools with hazardous materials revealed
76 ACT schools affected
A total of 76 Canberra Public Schools have been identified as having either traces of lead paint or asbestos.
The Education Minister, Yvette Berry made the list publicly available on Wednesday, after coming under fire from the Liberals demanding to know which schools were affected.
Ms Berry on Monday said testing of the hazardous materials during the summer school holidays all returned results below safe levels.
“None of the testing has identified any of the lead dust in any of the teaching or learning spaces.”
The Education Directorate said its committed to maintaining the Territory’s school buildings of varying ages.
“In addition to the $99 million school upgrade program we carry out regular repairs and maintenance.”
“The ACT Government has committed an additional $15 million over the next four years to accelerate the removal of hazardous materials from public schools.”
The directorate said it also continues to carry out regular testing to ensure remains safe to occupy for students and staff.
Here’s the full list of schools containing either lead dust or asbestos in the ACT:
Ainslie Primary School
Alfred Deakin High
Aranda Primary School
Arawang Primary
Belconnen High School
Black Mountain School
Bonython Primary
Calwell High
Calwell Primary
Campbell High
Campbell Primary School
Canberra College Woden
Canberra High School
Caroline Chisholm School
Chapman Primary
Charles Conder Primary
Charnwood-Dunlop Primary School
Co-operative School - O'Connor
Cranleigh Special School
Curtin Primary
Dickson College
Duffy Primary
Erindale College
Evatt Primary
Fadden Primary
Farrer Primary School
Florey Primary School
Forrest Primary School
Fraser Primary School
Garran Primary School
Gilmore Primary School
Giralang Primary School
Gold Creek School
Gowrie Primary School
Hawker College
Hawker Primary School
Hughes Primary School
Kaleen Primary School
Lake Ginninderra College
Lake Tuggeranong College
Lanyon High School
Latham Primary
Lyneham High
Lyneham Primary School
Lyons Early Childhood School
Macgregor Primary
Macquarie Primary School
Majura Primary School
Malkara School
Maribyrnong Primary School
Mawson Primary School
Melba Copland Secondary School (MCSS)
Melrose High
Miles Franklin Primary
Monash Primary School
Mount Rogers Primary School
Namadgi School
Narrabundah College
Narrabundah Early Childhood School
Ngunnawal Primary
North Ainslie Primary
Red Hill Primary School
Richardson Primary School
Southern Cross ECS
Stromlo High School
Taylor Primary School
Telopea Park School
The Woden School
Torrens Primary School
Turner School
UC High School Kaleen
Wanniassa Hills Primary
Wanniassa School
Weetangera Primary School
Yarralumla Primary School
The full and updated list is available from the Education Directorate here.