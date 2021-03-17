Canberra’s schools with hazardous materials revealed

A total of 76 Canberra Public Schools have been identified as having either traces of lead paint or asbestos.

The Education Minister, Yvette Berry made the list publicly available on Wednesday, after coming under fire from the Liberals demanding to know which schools were affected.

Ms Berry on Monday said testing of the hazardous materials during the summer school holidays all returned results below safe levels.

“None of the testing has identified any of the lead dust in any of the teaching or learning spaces.”

The Education Directorate said its committed to maintaining the Territory’s school buildings of varying ages.

“In addition to the $99 million school upgrade program we carry out regular repairs and maintenance.”

“The ACT Government has committed an additional $15 million over the next four years to accelerate the removal of hazardous materials from public schools.”

The directorate said it also continues to carry out regular testing to ensure remains safe to occupy for students and staff.

Here’s the full list of schools containing either lead dust or asbestos in the ACT:

Ainslie Primary School

Alfred Deakin High

Aranda Primary School

Arawang Primary

Belconnen High School

Black Mountain School

Bonython Primary

Calwell High

Calwell Primary

Campbell High

Campbell Primary School

Canberra College Woden

Canberra High School

Caroline Chisholm School

Chapman Primary

Charles Conder Primary

Charnwood-Dunlop Primary School

Co-operative School - O'Connor

Cranleigh Special School

Curtin Primary

Dickson College

Duffy Primary

Erindale College

Evatt Primary

Fadden Primary

Farrer Primary School

Florey Primary School

Forrest Primary School

Fraser Primary School

Garran Primary School

Gilmore Primary School

Giralang Primary School

Gold Creek School

Gowrie Primary School

Hawker College

Hawker Primary School

Hughes Primary School

Kaleen Primary School

Lake Ginninderra College

Lake Tuggeranong College

Lanyon High School

Latham Primary

Lyneham High

Lyneham Primary School

Lyons Early Childhood School

Macgregor Primary

Macquarie Primary School

Majura Primary School

Malkara School

Maribyrnong Primary School

Mawson Primary School

Melba Copland Secondary School (MCSS)

Melrose High

Miles Franklin Primary

Monash Primary School

Mount Rogers Primary School

Namadgi School

Narrabundah College

Narrabundah Early Childhood School

Ngunnawal Primary

North Ainslie Primary

Red Hill Primary School

Richardson Primary School

Southern Cross ECS

Stromlo High School

Taylor Primary School

Telopea Park School

The Woden School

Torrens Primary School

Turner School

UC High School Kaleen

Wanniassa Hills Primary

Wanniassa School

Weetangera Primary School

Yarralumla Primary School

The full and updated list is available from the Education Directorate here.