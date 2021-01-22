Canberra's Best Brunch Eateries (Not In The City)

Is brunch the most important meal of the day? We think so and the only way to eat it is in style. We have asked Canberra and done our own 'research' on the best brunch places. Let me tell you that there are doozies here so its time to add them all to your calendar.

Fox and Bow

Located at Farrer Shops in Pearce, this a local favourite that is worth a visit. Pearce Shops is tucked away just off Athllon Drive and Beasley Street in Mawson. The shops have an Foodworks, Dog Groomer and a few restaurants. Parking is available right out the front, so it is super easy to walk right to the front of the café. The café has a very cool vibe with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. Serving breakfast, brunch and specialty coffee there is a lot to choose from.

If you are after a more traditional breakfast one of our favourites is the 'This is How We Roll'. A egg and bacon roll that is so tasty we ordered to. What makes this different than anything else we have eaten is the delicious house relish and smokey streaky bacon. For something unexpected, try the 'Senorita Fox' that serves smoked Jindabyne trout, grilled haloumi, avo, poached eggs and salsa verde.

Fox and Bow is open 7 days.

Two Before Ten

Located on the north side in Aranda, this café has a bit of a cult following. Known for their coffee and roasting house, so much more is offered to those who live in and around Belconnen (and if you don't live close, it is worth the trip). Set in a funky brink building, they have done a lot to improve the aesthetic. Outside you will see what is know as an urban farm that is now producing an abundance of vegetables and fruits. How cool!

We recommend you start with a coffee (duhhh!) and potentially even a second. The blueberry ricotta hot cakes with berries, maple and pistachio crumb are super memorable as well as their Korean-style Chicken Burgers.

If you want to try out their other locations, you can find them in Greenway, Brindabella and Hobart Place in the city.

Two Before Ten is open 6 days a week from Tuesday through to Sunday.

A Bite To Eat

This absolute classic café is located in Chifley, you've bound to have heard what these guys have on offer. Nested away and next to a fantastic grocer its best to get in early as this place is in high demand. Offering retro furniture, a funky space and plenty of internal and outdoor seating, this cafe is best visited all year round.

On the menu you will find a range of seasonal and classic dishes ready to enjoy. Our favourite is the class benedict as you really can't go past it! We also love the harvest bowl for those looking for an extra serving of delicious veggies.

A Bite To Eat is open 7 days a week.

Common Grounds

If you live in south Canberra and never heard of 'Common Grounds' well let us introduce this café to you. Located at Gowrie shops right near the IGA, this little gem is the best thing to happen to the area in forever. Our favourite thing about this café is the outdoor seating area out the back. We love all the plants on show.

Looking at the menu we actually don't have ONE thing we could pick as our fave so we think you should just pick what you want and go with it. Don't worry as the staff a friendly so they can assist too.

Common Grounds opening hours varies so we recommend you check them out on Insta below.