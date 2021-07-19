Canberra Has It's First Contestant For The $1mil Alphabucks Prize

How awesome does this sound? This morning we had Brad on the radio who played Alphabucks - his challenge! The Letter L!

It was a pretty tough round as he was asked a few curly questions (which we would have not been able to get right!). They included a band, city, job AND even a Pokemon!?

Listen below:

Brad is our first contestant who will go for the Million Dollar Alphabucks prize. He'll jet off to Melbourne and go up against Australia's best Alphabucks players where a guaranteed Million Dollars will be given away.

If you think you can do better than Brad, we dare you. All you have to do is download the LiSTNR app.

