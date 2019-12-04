Canadian Firefighters Will Miss Christmas To Help Fight Australian Bushfires

Firefighters from across Canada have volunteered to give up Christmas with their families and fly to Australia to help with the bushfire crisis.

Australian officials submitted a request to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre on Friday and on the weekend, dozens of experienced firefighters from provinces across Canada volunteered to give up Christmas with their families and fly to Australia.

The crack team has answered Australia's call for help during what's expected to be a dangerous bushfire season.

A group of 21 firefighters were selected and will gather in Vancouver on Tuesday before flying to Sydney for what an expected for a 38-day deployment.

As Australia burns, Canada is heading into winter where temperatures will drop to below 20 degrees.

The assigned firefighters were selected for their unique skill sets.

The Canadians will assist with a variety of roles within the incident management team, including planning, aviation and operations.

