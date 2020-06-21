Can You Handle This? Destiny’s Child are Planning a Comeback!

Destiny's Child are making plans for a reunion

One of the greatest gifts the music industry has gifted us is Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland & Beyond Knowles as Destiny’s Child.

The group started back in 1990 with the original name ‘Girl’s Tyme’, they had a name change, booted a couple of members, and introduced a newbie and then became the Destiny’s Child we know and love today.

The trio parted ways back in 2006, and have always said they would be keen to get back together. Since their parting, they have come together to perform at the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime show and at Coachella in 2018.

Last year, Beyonce’s dad, Matthew Knowles, mentioned that the group would be keen for a reunion tour for their 30th anniversary, since then nothing else has been mentioned, until now.

According to a source, the trio have been in talks are have made tentative plans but are waiting until after Covid-19 to make an official announcement.

Hear more about the reunion here:

