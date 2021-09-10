Can You Guess Which 'The Voice' Finalist Never Had Singing Lessons?

Would you believe us if we told you one of The Voice finalists has never had a singing lesson?

Not only have they never had an instructor, they’ve called in to tell us *exactly* what we can expect from Sunday’s finale!

Catch our chat with The Voice's most mysterious talent ahead of the final show, 7PM Sunday on Channel 7:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: