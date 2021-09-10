Can You Guess Which 'The Voice' Finalist Never Had Singing Lessons?

Consider us surprised!

Article heading image for Can You Guess Which 'The Voice' Finalist Never Had Singing Lessons?

via Channel 7

Would you believe us if we told you one of The Voice finalists has never had a singing lesson?

Not only have they never had an instructor, they’ve called in to tell us *exactly* what we can expect from Sunday’s finale!

Catch our chat with The Voice's most mysterious talent ahead of the final show, 7PM Sunday on Channel 7:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

10 September 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Voice
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Voice
Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Voice
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs