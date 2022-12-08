Can you Drink Alcohol While Taking Antibiotics? We Found Out

We’ve all been given the advice to avoid mixing alcohol and antibiotics at some point.

Though, whether people actually heed this advice isn’t clear. With the festive season here and a whole lot of nasty bugs floating around - we asked the experts.

On this episode of Huh? Science Explained, Imma Perfetto distils the science behind alcohol’s interaction with antibiotics inside the body.

Put your thinking caps on, folks. Huh? Science Explained is here, the twice-weekly podcast brought to you by LiSTNR and Cosmos. Hosted by Cosmos’ very own science journos, this is the podcast that will answer all of life’s questions – in just 10 minutes.