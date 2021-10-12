Can We Expect To See Shannon Noll On SAS Australia?!

We’ve been celebrating old-school, Aussie hits and we thought… who better to check in with than Shannon Noll?!

Nollsie told the Hit Network everything we need to know about his biggest banger, What About Me, what it feels like to be a multi-generational national icon, and whether we can expect to see him on any celebrity competition shows any time soon.

Catch the chat with our favourite true-blue banger-belter:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: