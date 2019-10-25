Can Aldi Australia Please Release This 2019 Cheese Advent Calendar?!

Christmas is just around the corner and already people are starting to put up their lights and decorations, so why not get started on your wish list?

In reality, we started on our wish list ages ago, but we’ve just found something that you will 100% want to put on yours - in the instance that Aldi pulls through for us all.

Aldi stores overseas are started to release their Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendars to kick off the festive season and this is an item that Australia cannot, nay - MUST NOT, miss out on.

The advent calendar features 24 mini imported cheeses, from the classics (like Gouda and Cheddar) to more fancy ones (Edam and Red Leicester), so that you can enjoy the finer things in the days leading up to December 25.

It’s retailing at around $14.99 and is being released on November 6 in other nations, so:

To the powers that be, please make this happen.

Sincerely, all of Australia.

