Campaign Asks Aussies To Vote Yes In ‘Historic’ Voice Vote

Uluru Statement leaders have launched an advertising campaign encouraging Aussies to vote yes in a referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

The ad titled, “History is calling” by the Uluru Dialogue group, hopes to inspire Australians to learn about the proposal and start a ‘journey of nation-building’.

The first ad is set in the future where young First Nations people are being told how Indigenous Australians found a Voice to Parliament.

The story is then interwoven with scenes where non-Indigenous Australians tell their children why they voted in favour of the change.

“Silence never made history, and history is calling,” Anderson, who features in the ad, said.

“It’s up to all Australians to answer. We call upon the nation to continue walking with us on this final stretch to a better future.”

It comes after findings from a new poll have revealed 64-percent of Australians are in favour of the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament but are unclear as to what it will achieve.

“This is what the Australian people want to see changed when it comes to First Nations people,” Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney told ABC Adelaide earlier.

The Senator said the Indigenous voice to parliament will advise on issues relevant to ­Aboriginal people, such as domestic violence, housing, childcare, land rights and other policies that have a “direct effect”

Now most Australians are in support of the Voice – the Federal Government must clearly explain how it will work, and what it will achieve.

