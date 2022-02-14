Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Tests Positive To Covid

Concerns for the Queen's health have escalated after another member of the royal family tested positive to Covid.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall tested positive to the virus four days after husband Prince Charles was reported to have contracted Covid for the second time.

"Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating," Clarence House said in a statement.

"We continue to follow government guidelines."

After her 74-year-old husband tested positive to Covid, Camilla had been out and about after initially delivering a negative test result.

Ironically, during an engagement last week, the Duchess of Cornwall told reporters that she was “lucky” not to have caught the virus herself.

No update were provided on Charles' condition at the time of the announcement, however a royal source says both he and Camilla have been fully vaccinated including a booster shot.

Meantime, anxieties have elevated for the health of Queen Elizabeth II after she met with Charles last week, only two days before his positive result.

However, Buckingham Palace does not normally comment on the Queen's health, and is unlikely to reveal her Covid status, or provide a "running commentary" on her wellbeing.

