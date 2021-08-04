Camila Cabello Reveals Her All Time Favourite Disney Movie

Camila Cabello is set to star in a modern-day remake of the iconic Disney movie 'Cinderella' PLUS she has her incredible hip-shaking song 'Don't Go Yet' rocketing up the charts.

We all have an all-time favourite Disney movie and when Camila caught up with Ash London Live, she revealed which is her favourite and it's NOT Cinderella!

Hear the full chat below!

