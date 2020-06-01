Camila Cabello Has Opened Up About Her Struggle With Anxiety & OCD

At just 23 years old, Camila Cabello has already had an incredible career.

She started out on the US version of the X-Factor, and joined a group of girls to become Fifth Harmony

They casually won a stack of awards and pretty much became this generation's version of the Spice Girls.

In late 2016, Camila left the group and started her own solo career, where her debut album casually went to number one, and including this massive track

Even teamed up wither her now-boyfriend, Shawn Mendes on this steamy track

From the outside, her life looked perfect, but she has recently opened up in an essay with The Wall Street Journal, saying that her life was far from perfect, she spoke candidly about her struggles with anxiety & OCD.

Here’s what she had to say:

