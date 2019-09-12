Camila Cabello Has A Thing Or Two To Say About What Is Reported On Her Love Life In New Liar Clip

Camila Cabello left it up to her fans as to what song they liked better when she dropped two epic tunes recently. Both songs have sparked fandom with Liar and Shameless dividing the fam.

Now Camila has dropped the clip for 'Liar' and it's made us fall in love with the sassy track all over again.

We also get a little cameo from 'Love, Simon' Aussie star Keiynan Lonsdale!

In the clip we see Camila living the same nightmare of a relationship over and over until she realises that she's happiest being her self!

