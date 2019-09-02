Calls For Tougher Paracetamol Controls Following Serious Spike In Overdoses

Experts say it’s time access to paracetamol is restricted in Australia, following a serious spike in overdoses.

Between 2007 and 2017 nearly 100,000 Australians were treated after taking too much of the common painkiller.

The number of tablets consumed by Australians increased by a third from 2004 to 2017 – and it’s the most common drug in overdoses.

A paper published this week says the annual number over overdoses has increased by 44.3 per cent since 2007 – and the number of toxic liver diseases has doubled.

