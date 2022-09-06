Calls For The Federal Government To Extend Fuel Price Relief

Pressure is mounting on the Federal Government to extend fuel relief for motorists as the excise halving is set to end.

Under the Morrison Government, a six-month 22.1c per litre cut to the fuel excise was implemented through the March budget, but will expire on September 28 as planned, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

The Tasmanian Workplace Safety and Consumer Affairs Minister told News Corp the reduction should remain in place at least until the end of the year amid rising cost of living pressures.

“It is simply not good enough for the federal government to refuse to act, and therefore double the fuel excise in their upcoming budget,” Minister Elise Archer said.

“The global situation remains uncertain and continues to affect fuel prices across the nation, and with interest rates also continuing to rise, the federal Labor government must take action to ease the pressure and provide real relief for Tasmanian motorists.”

Unleaded petrol in Tasmania averaged 178.3 c a litre for the week ending September 4 – the second highest in Australia behind the Northern Territory - while the average retail price was 172.9 c a litre.

