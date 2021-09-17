Calls For State Government Assistance For Hundreds Of SA Submarine Workers

South Australia might be building a fleet of nuclear-powered subs but we'll still be maintaining the existing Collins-class fleet.

Canberra's decision to retain the full-cycle docking work at Osborne keeps some 900 jobs in the state and ends years of uncertainty.

Hundreds more jobs have been created through life-of-type extensions on the fleet and overhaul work on the Hobart-class air warfare destroyers.

However, State Labor leader Pete Malinauskas says there are 350 locally-employed staff at Naval and a further 400 building the shipyard at Osborne who'll be unsure what the future holds.

"All that work is now on hold and those jobs are potentially being lost. That would represent the biggest job losses we've seen in our state since the closure of Holden. Those workers deserve a bit of certainty in the short term, and that's why the state government must step up to the plate," he said.

Yesterday, Canberra announced a fleet of eight nuclear-powered subs would be built at Osborne instead in partnership with the US and UK.

