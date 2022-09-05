Calls For Drivers To Take More Care As Road Toll Increases

Tasmania's soaring 2022 road toll has risen again with the death of a man at Tonganah in the state's north-east.

The 44-year-old from Scottsdale died on Sunday afternoon when his Isuzu D-Max lost control and hit a power pole on the Tasman Highway.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Tasmania Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Forty-one lives have now been lost on the Tasmanian roads this year, sparking fresh pleas for drivers to take more care.

One of those lending his voice to the calls is Civil Contractors Federation CEO Andrew Wilch who expressed concerns about motorists speeding through roadwork zones.

"I totally understand it can be frustrating going through roadworks and having to slow down and I know that it might add some time to your trip," he said.

"But really it's only a minute or two at the end of the day."

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: