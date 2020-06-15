Calling Gossip Girl Fans! Something is Coming Tomorrow

XOXO

Article heading image for Calling Gossip Girl Fans! Something is Coming Tomorrow

The teaser was so obvious, and yet it has left us so so confused.

Rumours of a Gossip Girl reunion have been swirling for OVER A YEAR, we have been waiting a looong time to see what's been happening on the Upper East Side.

It was confirmed in March that a reboot was coming to HBO, but then Covid-19 sent it back to a 2021 release date, it seemed like we would be waiting FOREVER

That was until today when Ed Westwick tweeted a subtle little hint which was so subtle at all…

There are SO many questions! Is the whole show being dropped tomorrow? Are we getting a release date tomorrow? Are we just getting a show about Chuck Bass? WHAT IS HAPPENING?!

Considering what we know about the reboot so far, it's unlikely that it will be a whole show about Chuck Bass, but the fact that Ed Westwick posted this teaser has us confused!

Here's what we know about the reboot so far:

Want more celeb gossip? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.                                                           

6 hours ago

Entertainment
TV
Gossip Girl
Listen Live!
Entertainment
TV
Gossip Girl
Entertainment
TV
Gossip Girl
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs