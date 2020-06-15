Calling Gossip Girl Fans! Something is Coming Tomorrow

The teaser was so obvious, and yet it has left us so so confused.

Rumours of a Gossip Girl reunion have been swirling for OVER A YEAR, we have been waiting a looong time to see what's been happening on the Upper East Side.

It was confirmed in March that a reboot was coming to HBO, but then Covid-19 sent it back to a 2021 release date, it seemed like we would be waiting FOREVER

That was until today when Ed Westwick tweeted a subtle little hint which was so subtle at all…

There are SO many questions! Is the whole show being dropped tomorrow? Are we getting a release date tomorrow? Are we just getting a show about Chuck Bass? WHAT IS HAPPENING?!

Considering what we know about the reboot so far, it's unlikely that it will be a whole show about Chuck Bass, but the fact that Ed Westwick posted this teaser has us confused!

Here's what we know about the reboot so far:





