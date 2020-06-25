Calling All You Filthy Animals! Lego Are Releasing a Home Alone Set

Lego has just made Christmas time even better, by announcing the release of a Home Alone Lego set

It’s the cult classic movie that by law, you HAVE to watch every Christmas, and now, it’s getting made into a lego set.

Alex Storozhuk, just an everyday Lego & Home Alone fan, submitted the idea through LEGO ideas complete with amazing photos.

He was surprised when they picked the idea up because he had submitted it almost 12 months ago, but even more surprised that it hadn’t been done before.

‘Last Christmas, we were watching it and had our Winter Village on display, I clearly remember the moment I asked myself - 'Why is there no LEGO Home Alone set?'

You can check out Storozhuk’s pitch and the rest of the photos of the house here.

There is no official release date of the set just yet, fingers crossed it's in time for Christmas! So until then, you’ll just have to watch Home Alone for the 346th time.

Before you sit down to watch it, check out these facts about the movie:

