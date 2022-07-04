Calling All Lolly Lovers: Allen’s Needs You To Taste Test Its Delicious Treats

Do you love lollies and have a sweet tooth? Of course, you do.

Allen’s Lollies is looking for its next batch of taste testers and is accepting expression of interest now!

Taste testers won’t be paid for the job, but they’ll get a huge supply of free lollies which is pretty much the same thing, right?

Those wishing to apply most be 18 years or older and will be able to try both old and new treats from the confectionery brand.

Allen’s spokesperson Joyce Tan told Seven News the gig is “the best job in the world” for any lolly lover.

“It will be a combination of old favourites, so we continue to make sure people love our products, but also new products that we've put outside in the market to make sure we've hit the mark with our new ones as well."

“People can really control the future of lollies.”

It’s super easy to apply – trust me, I did it while I wrote this article – and can be done by filling out the form here.

Be quick though, expression of interests closes this Friday!

