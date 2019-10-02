Calling All Gippsland Plant Mums For The APS Display & Sale

The Australian Plant Society (APS) South Gippsland is coming in hot this October with a huge range of plants on display and for sale!

Among other objectives, APS South Gippsland aims to promote growing Australian plants in home gardens and public places.

APS will be back in the South Gippsland Historical Automobile Club rooms (Roughead Street, Leongatha) on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th October from 10am - 4pm.

Entry costs $4 for adults, and kids get in free!