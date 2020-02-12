Calling all fashion fans

Mark a giant ‘BUSY’ in your day planner for Feb 29th.

Cancel that Saturday’s spin class.

Prep with a good night’s sleep before.

Put the phone in flight mode.

The Sanctuary Cove VIP Shopping Event demands your full attention.

For one day only, surround yourself with exclusive offers, discounts and bonuses to make your inner savvy shopper happy dance.

Follow the Style Trail as it winds its fashionable way through the Marine Village, showcasing the offerings of Cabana, Hamptons Style, Calypso, Costa Moda, Eev Fashion, Champions Hair Beauty Day Spa and Soho Girl.

Browse new season styles from Seafolly, Joseph Ribkoff, Palm Beach Collection and Boho Luxe.

Discover bespoke events and workshops as you get up close and personal with some of Australia’s most iconic lifestyle brands. Resident stylist Susie McWatt-Forbes is on hand to share her knowledge. Hear style tips from fashion and style panellist Eva Milic.

Refresh with mini pamper treatments from Champions Health Beauty Day.

Indulge at the Bimbadgen Winery Garden pop-up bar and you could win a four-person trip to Bimbadgen Winery in the Hunter Valley.

No need for tickets, this is a free event. Make sure you register early for the workshops and events, though – spaces are strictly limited.

Start planning your best day here.

The Sanctuary Cove VIP Shopping Event, Saturday February 29th.