Calling All Cooks: Channel 7's New 'Plate Of Origin' Cooking Show Is Casting Now

If you consider yourself a good cook and would like to show off your skills on TV then we've got the show for you!

Manu Feildel will be fronting a new cooking show called Plate Of Origin. The show is all about international food, and he's looking for teams to participate.

The casting website explains, "Join Manu and two of the world's biggest food superstars on their new international cooking show!

"We're looking for food from all around the world: Japanese, Spanish, Thai, Russian, Eastern European, South American, Vietnamese, Greek...

"Find a teammate, tells us which cuisine you'd like to represent and apply today."

And while the description just refers to two food superstars, we have it on good authority that it will be Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan joining the contestants on their journey!

Apply HERE.

