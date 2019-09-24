Call The Squad: El Jannah Is Opening A Chicken Shop In Newtown

Ask anyone from Sydney’s western suburbs what their favourite activity is and they’ll say “eating El Jannah”.

Cementing itself as a westie staple, the legendary chicken shop started venturing out to other areas of Sydney early this year when they opened a shop in Kogarah.

But now, it’s been announce El Jannah is coming to Newtown!

The charcoal chicken chain posted the news to Facebook, writing “The secret is out! We are so excited to announce that our next El Jannah store will be located in....Newtown!”

The post quickly wracked up 2.6K comments which people from all over Australia begging for a chain to be opened in their local town.

While we don’t know exactly when the chicken joint will open, we do know that it will be located at 156–158 King Street!

Cannot wait!

Listen to feel good music and stay up to date with all things Sydney by downloading the 2DayFM app on iOS and Android!