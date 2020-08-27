Cure Your Monday-itis At This Bottomless Boozy Pizza Night

Forget Dominos and opt for this all-you-can-eat boozy boujee pizza night!

And bring your comfy pants, cause we have a feeling you'll want to try them all.

The legends at Anchovy Bandit have decided to sling unlimited amounts of their mouth-watering woodfired pizzas every Monday night for just $25 per person!

From 4pm until late, the Prospect venue will also be serving up cocktails to match with $13 Negronis and Spritz's available.

We can guarantee this drool-worthy deal will no doubt attract a lot of attention, so we suggest you book ASAP here.

