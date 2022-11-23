Call For Action Ahead Of 'The International Day for Eliminating Violence Against Women'

Violence against women and children is a problem of epidemic proportions in Australia.

Ahead of the International Day for Eliminating Violence Against Women, female MPs on Wednesday lent their voices and shared their personal stories.

In an emotional speech to chambers, Liberal MP Karen Andrews recounted her experience of watching someone she cared for, go through a violent situation:

"We all know many of these victims. And unfortunately, I’m one of the people who has had to wait for text messages to come in and phone messages to come through and the phone calls are much worse, wondering if someone that you love is still alive.

"In the time that I have lived in this place however long it might be, I will dedicate myself to working to stop this violence," she added.

Andrews also reflected on the global shift which needed to take place to end violence against women and children and the need to help educate people on consent.

One in 3 women in Australia have experienced physical violence since the age of 15, and one in 5 have experienced sexual violence.

On average, a woman is killed by an intimate partner every 10 days at the hands of her former or current partner.

While, First Nations women are 11 times more likely to be killed due to experiencing family violence than non-Indigenous women. They are also 34 times more likely to be hospitalised because of violence they face.

And every two minutes, police around the nation deal with a domestic and family violence matter - that's around 5,000 calls a week.

Tragically, these figures reflect the true nature of violence against women in Australia today and without collective and cultural change, the problem will only perpetuate.

On 17 October this year, Australia released the National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children 2022–2032, with the aim of guiding actions towards ending violence against women and children over the next 10 years.

The plan highlights a whole-of-society approach, including governments, businesses and workplaces, media, schools and educational institutions, the family, domestic and sexual violence sector, communities, and all individuals, in order to end gender-based violence in one generation.

Family and domestic violence support services:

If you need help immediately call emergency services on 000

1800 Respect National Helpline: 1800 737 732

Women's Crisis Line: 1800 811 811

Men's Referral Service: 1300 766 491

Mensline: 1300 789 978

Lifeline: 131 114

