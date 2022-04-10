Calculated Risks And Opportunities On Day One Of The Election Campaign

After a morning media blitz, there remains no doubt that the election race is on, following the PM's announcement on Sunday that Australia will head to the polls on May 21.

Leaving no time to waste, day one of the election campaign battle, saw Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Nowra, on the NSW south coast, spruiking a $40m roads funding project for Shoalhaven City Council.

While Labor leader Anthony Albanese was in Launceston in the marginal seat of Bass, unveiling a $6.5m package to support children with hearing impairments and their families.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Nowra on Sunday afternoon, is expected to appear with former state MP Andrew Constance, who himself, is trying to win back the seat currently held by Labor MP Fiona Phillip

“Backing the Shoalhaven has always been a key priority for my government and with Andrew Constance on my team, we can keep getting things done for this important region,” Mr Morrison said.

“Andrew’s work as transport minister ensured the South Coast got the local upgrades they needed at a state level, and his advocacy has ensured this $40m investment will be delivered if our government is re-elected.”

Morrison told ABC Radio that by “getting Australians into jobs” he is helping out household budgets.

Meanwhile, launching Labor's campaign from Launceston, the Opposition leader on Monday, will spend the day in the northern Tasmanian ultra-marginal seat of Bass, arguing the Coalition is “out of ideas and time”.

Mr Albanese is set to announce two $2.5m new specialist centres, offering greater access to supports children with hearing loss, to develop speech, communication and life skills, with one situated in Launceston and one in Hobart.

Recognising that children with hearing loss deserve the “best possible start in life and the best possible care and support – no matter where they live”, Albanese is expected to reinforce Labor's promise of a “better future”.

“A Labor government will ensure our kids are looked after, whether through digital or on-the-ground support services. No child will be left behind,” he said.

The battle ahead has the Coalition with 76 seats —a slim majority, while Labor notionally has 69 seats.

With the Opposition needing four seats to outrun the Coalition and seven seats for a bare majority.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr