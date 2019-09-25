Speed Limit Reduced To 50km/hr On Calabria Road

Griffith City Council has announced a speed limit reduction from 100km/h to 50km/h on Calabria Road between Citrus Road and Rankins Springs Road from Monday 30th September.

The change followed a review of speed zones in the area conducted by Roads & Maritime Service (RMS), Council, and the Local Traffic Committee, which considered the recent residential expansion of the area and community concerns about road safety, particularly along the narrow width of the carriageway and its proximity to power pole and drainage channels.

According to Chair of the Local Traffic Committee, Cr Doug Curran, the change will only cause an additional 14 seconds of travel along the 400m section of roadway. It's seems a small price to pay when considering the potential to reduce road crashes and increase safety.

