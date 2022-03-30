Caitlyn Jenner Weighs In On Kim Kardashian's Latest Relationship

While the Kardashian clan have been relatively guarded when it comes to talking about Kim’s flowering relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, Caitlyn Jenner has no qualms with talking about the couple.

Extra spoke with the retired decathlete during an appearance at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars Party.

When asked about Kim’s latest relationship, the 72-year-old shared her take on the headline-grabbing duo, saying “Kim’s very happy, so it’s all good.”

“I want Kim happy. She deserves it.”

It’s brief, it’s to-the-point and it speaks volumes about Caitlyn to have a positive take on the Kardashians after being ostracised by the world’s most (in)famous socialites following her 2013 separation from Kris, whom she was married to for 22 years.

While Caitlyn’s willing to talk about exes, the same can’t be said for Kim.

The 41-year-old media personality is reportedly ‘very much over the public drama’ with her ex-husband, Kanye West, but remains in contact with him for the sake of their four children.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think, in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘your dad’s the best',’ she told Vogue.

