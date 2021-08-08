Cairns & Yarrabah To Enter 3-Day Lockdown From 4pm After Positive COVID Case

Cairns and Yarrabah will begin a 3-day lockdown after one new case was recorded in the community.

The lockdown will begin from 4pm on Sunday, and residents are urged to get tested immediately if they have any symptoms.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk are concerned after the positive case was infectious in the community for 10 days.

This comes after Queensland recorded 7 new cases, including 1 on the Gold Coast and 1 in Cairns.

The lockdown in 11 south-east Queensland LGAs will end at 4pm on Sunday, but restrictions will stay in place.

The 11 LGAs can travel but not to regional QLD for the next 2 weeks.

There were 26,286 COVID tests in the last 24 hours and there were over 8,000 vaccines administered.

