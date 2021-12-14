Cairns To Gold Coast Flight Listed As Covid Exposure Site

A Friday Jetstar flight from Cairns to Coolangatta has been added to the list of exposure sites in Queensland Health’s latest update.

This is one of many exposure sites across the Gold Coast and Brisbane added to the list over the past few days.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Jetstar flight JQ967 has been added as a close contact exposure risk after travelling from Cairns to Coolangatta airport from 10:38PM to 12:41PM on Friday, December 10.

Health authorities have flagged any passengers seated in rows 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 as close contacts.

Other passengers outside of these rows are only considered casual contacts.

Cairns airport has also been added as a low risk exposure site between 8:22AM to 10:30AM on Friday, December 10.

Two other flights landing in Brisbane have been named as exposure sites including Virgin flight VA313 from Melbourne to Brisbane and Qantas flight QF536 from Sydney to Brisbane.

Passengers in rows 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 on the Virgin flight are considered close contacts and have been asked to get tested and quarantine.

Passengers seated in rows 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 on the Qantas flight are also considered close contacts and should get tested as soon as possible.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.