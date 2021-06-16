Cairns Thief Busted After Using Stolen Credit Card To Buy Security System

An alleged criminal charged with stealing bank cards and photo identification from unlocked cars across Cairns was caught after making an ironic mistake.

Over the past week, this man has entered several unlocked vehicles and stolen the items. He actually used the bank cards to purchase an item, and that’s where it all came unstuck for him. That item was actually a security camera system - Senior Constable Matt Cornish

The 38-year-old thief from Trinity Beach will face the Cairns Magistrates Court at the end of the month.

Justice Has A Strange Sense Of Humour

