Cairns Residents Gearing Up For Action As Restrictions Ease

With Cairns and Yarabah residents achieving no community transmission, locals are looking forward to the easing of restrictions which include no mandatory mask wearing.

Far north Queenslanders are gearing up for a return to action, with weddings and community sport returning in some capacity following the 4pm lay-off.

Couples will be rushing to restart plans for their big day, with up to 200 people allowed to attend a ceremony across the region.

Entering stage 3 restrictions will also provide members of the community with opportunities to explore, with mask wearing only required in stadiums, airports, or on a plane.

For community sport, all restrictions are set to be lifted. Up to 100 people can gather in homes or at an indoor setting.

From 4pm on Friday, directions in the region will match those in the rest of the state outside of the southeastern area.

Member for Cairns Michael Healy said the community should be proud of their efforts to help businesses return to normalcy.

"I want to thank each and every one of you out there who has contributed to this." Mr Healy said.

"As a result of everyone getting tested, and a result of those people quarantining we can see this lifted a bit earlier - which will be wonderful for our businesses."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.