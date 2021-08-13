Cairns Records Fifth Day Of No New Cases

Queensland's far north region has recorded its fifth consecutive day without new COVID cases, a day after Cairns' three-day lockdown ended.

Masks remain mandatory in the area until August 22, Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young explains that the ever growing nature of the Delta variant raises concern for caution.

"We don't know when a case will come up into our state from NSW, we saw how rapidly they've had an outbreak develop in the ACT."

Queensland recorded seven locally acquired cases on Friday, all are linked to the Delta cluster in the state's south-east.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the National Cabinet meeting must focus on ways in which New South Wales can reduce the spread and avoid cross-border outbreaks.

"Cluster are continuing to expand, we need to hear very clearly from NSW what their clear plan is for containment," said Premier Palaszczuk.

"The last thing we want to see is this virus spread north, spread south and across the nation."

Exposure sites have been added in Cairns, with Rusty's Markets and the Smithfield Shopping Centre among the additions.

Queensland health issued a public health alert for these areas - directly addressing a close-contact from the CBD centre.

Tobacco sales at Woolworths on the Lake Street end during Sunday August 1 is now a site of focus for contract tracers.

