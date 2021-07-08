Thursday morning brought a shocking reminder of the impact Covid-19 and its restrictions were having on our lives, with an Australian’s plea to Queensland Health to let him visit his dying mother seemingly falling on deaf ears.

Cairns man, Anthony McCormick, was given an exemption to leave hotel quarantine in Sydney, en route to Queensland after catching a $9,000 chartered flight from Canada to visit his dying mother in hospital.

After what McCormick described as a ‘monumental’ effort, the son had his entry into the northern state denied by Queensland Health.

Having only been diagnosed with cancer three weeks ago, the grieving son revealed to Nine that his mother had tragically passed away on Wednesday night.

“She was very upset that I couldn’t get in there and see her. That was really what she was hanging on for and I’ve got twelve days in this room now to sort of process this thing on my own.”

Cairns Mum Dies Alone After Son Is Refused Quarantine Exemption

