Cairns Men Cop Drugs, Weapons And Property Charges

Police have laid drugs, weapons and property charges on two men from Far North Queensland, with one of them being arrested after a flight to Brisbane.

Officers intercepted a stolen Holden sedan on Airport Avenue in Cairns North at about 1PM on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver, from Manunda, allegedly transported another man to the airport, who flew to Brisbane and was promptly met by authorities. The arrival allegedly had a large sum of cash taped inside a duffle bag.

A search of the driver’s property found three weapons, steroids, cannabis, drug utensils and ammunition.

