Cairns Man Charged With Multiple Drugs & Weapons Offences

Detectives from the Major and Organised Crime Squad have charged a man with multiple offences, after allegedly seizing drugs, weapons and cash from a Mooroobool home on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old was charged with three counts of possessing a dangerous drug, two counts of possessing a dangerous drug exceeding schedule 3, one count each of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, possession of drug utensils, possession of property suspected of being proceeds of a drug offence and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police allegedly also seized approximately $15,000 in cash.

Police executed a warrant around 2pm at a Callum Road residence where they found the drugs, weapons and money.

The man is scheduled to appear at the Cairns Magistrates Court on September 17.

