Cairns Lockdown To End As QLD Records Four New Linked Cases

The Cairns lockdown will officially be lifted at 4PM this afternoon with Queensland recording only four new cases, all quarantined during their infectious period and all linked to the Indooroopilly outbreak.

QLD premier Annastacia Palaszczuk commended Queenslanders on their monumental efforts during this tough period,

"We have four new cases but they're all locally linked to that Indooroopilly cluster which is absolutely tremendous news, she said.

"They're all in home quarantine and they have not been out in the community, that is exactly what we want to be seeing.

"Well done QLD and well done to everybody who's staying in home quarantine."

This brings the total outbreak number to 120 since July 30

As QLD receives the news they've been waiting for, 1000's of Queenslanders are getting ready to receive their Covid vaccinations at Brisbane's mass vaccination hub.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said this will hopefully get us on track to more freedoms as a state.

"As soon as we've got 70 per cent of our adults, 16 years plus, vaccinated, we'll be able to do things so much more differently," Dr Young said.

While Cairns is now scheduled to come out of lockdown at 4PM, the premier has emphasised that restrictions will remain in place which includes masks and capacity limits.

This brings the total number of active cases to 156 of 3,725,990 tests.

