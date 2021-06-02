Cairns Fatal Punch Attack Verdict Revealed

A Cairns Supreme Court jury took just 30 minutes to deliberate before delivering their verdict over a fatal punching outside Cairns’ Pier Bar.

The jury found 21-year-old apprentice electrician, Timothy John England, not guilty of unlawful striking causing death. Brett Thomson was struck after initiating a brawl outside the Cairns city bar on July 5th, 2019.

Thomson, who had a history of violence while intoxicated, had harassed England’s sister while England and his friends were celebrating a 20th birthday. Finn Devine-Cameron, a friend of England, had told Thomson to stop antagonizing the group.

That was when Thomson struck.

“I told him that’s my sister and to stop, and he continued to yell abuse at her – Finn got punched in the face right in front of me,” said England.

CCTV footage provided to the court showed that Timothy England intervened in the altercation, throwing a single punch that connected to Thomson’s head.

The 32-year-old tradesman fell to the ground unconscious, hitting his head on the sidewalk and dying in hospital four days later.

