Cairns Central Accused Murderer To Stay Behind Bars

There's been tributes for a father-of-five killed at Cairns Central, as his accused murderer stays behind bars over the stabbing death.

Michael Eaton was allegedly grabbed from behind and attacked by 38-year-old Nicholas Boak on Wednesday.

Police say Nicholas George Boak slashed Michael Eaton’s throat at about 8am.

Twenty minutes later, Mr Eaton was dead.

The two men did not know each other, however, it’s believed words were exchanged on the Ground Level before the conversation turned into an argument.

Boak's matter has been adjourned until December.

