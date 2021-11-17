Cairns Businesses Join Facebook Group To Oppose Impending Vaccine Mandate

Over 10,000 Far North Queensland business owners have joined a Facebook which opposes the impending vaccination mandate.

The Facebook group has only been active for the past week but has already garnered a considerable following of business owners ready to oppose the vaccine mandate.

Many businesses have announced they will not be discriminating against anti-vaxxers once the new vaccination rules are enforced from December 17.

Some businesses have vowed to close up shop in rebellion while others have announced they will be flouting the rules all together.

Members of the group have also begun organising “roadside action” on the Cairns North highway every Friday afternoon, along with a strong presence at the Worldwide Rally for Freedom in Cairns on Saturday near Muddy’s Playground.

This isn’t the first rally near Muddy’s Playground with the last protest attracting around 700 people.

Despite business owners and other anti-vaxx Australians refusing to get the jab, vaccination rates are still on the rise with 82.2 percent of Queenslanders vaccinated with their first shot and 70.5 percent fully vaccinated.

Cairns also appears to be ahead of the curb with 83 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated with the first shot while 70.6 are fully vaxxed.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk addressed the state on Tuesday to empathise with those who are still unsure about the vaccine.

“We know a lot of people still have questions,” she said.

“All I ask is that they talk to trusted professionals like their GP or pharmacist or the health staff at our vaccination clinics.

“I am sure that they can put their minds at rest.”

