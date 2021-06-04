Cairns Airport Braces To Welcome First Kiwis In Over 20 Months

The Trans-Tasman travel bubble between New Zealand and Far North Queensland was set to be opened this weekend, with over a hundred passengers expected to arrive in Cairns from Auckland.

The Saturday flight marks the first time travelers were able to make the direct commute between the two cities in over 20 months.

Richard Baker, CEO of Cairns Airport, said that the day should be one of substantial excitement.

“[We’re excited] not just for people waiting to see loved ones again after more than a year apart, but for the teams at the airport that have worked hard to make quarantine-free travel a reality,” the CEO said.

The unfolding Coronavirus situation in Victoria had made some travelers tentative towards making the commute from the island across the pond, though demand is still expected to increase when New Zealand’s ski season returns in July.

Kiwis Flying Direct to Cairns for First Time in Almost Two Years

