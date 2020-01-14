Cadbury Has Just Released These Limited Time Only Creme Egg Ice Cream Sticks

We might just have just said goodbye to our Christmas leftovers, but Easter is literally just around the corner and what better way to celebrate than with a nice COLD Creme Egg Ice Cream Stick?

We'll wait.

The new frozen treat is made from vanilla ice cream filled with a Cadbury Creme Egg centre, then dipped in milk chocolate.

This limited time only treat is now available for a mere $8.50 for a 4-pack and at selected stores around Australia.

So, we suggest you get your FBI cap out, we don't think these bad boys will be easy to find!

