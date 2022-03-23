Byron Baes' Sarah Saint James Reveals She Never Lost Contact With Her Love Interest

What a twist!

Article heading image for Byron Baes' Sarah Saint James Reveals She Never Lost Contact With Her Love Interest

Pic: Netflix

It’s been two weeks since Byron Baes hit Netflix, which means it’s been 13 days since we binged it.

We were joined by one of the titular Baes, Sarah Saint James, who told us about her music, and revealed what really happened between her and the love interest she seemingly ghosted.

Catch the chat:

