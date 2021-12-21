"But You Keep Trying" Drew Barrymore Gives Dating App Advice

Drew Barrymore has shared dating app advice with fans on her show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

It turns out Drew is pretty seasoned when it comes to dating apps, but hasn't had any luck yet.

"I will tell you this and don't feel sorry for me 'cause it's just what happens to all us women out there. No one has connected with me," she said.

She continued, "It makes me feel like such a loser, and you're like you know what? It's just hard out there, it's hard out there for everybody. It's hard in person, it's hard on dating apps, it's vulnerable."

But, she's dishing out some pretty great advice if you find yourself unsuccessful on the Tinders, Bumbles and Hinges out there.

"But you keep trying, and you fill your life up with so much that it becomes secondary. I don't think my happiness is on this dating app. I think a cherry on top to my life at some convenient, cool, inspiring, unexpected time might be in there, but that's all it is," she said.

You can watch the video here:

Plus, when it comes to manifesting, Drew put it simply, "I am desperate in plenty areas in my life and dating isn't one of them." - YAAAAS!

We NEEDED to hear this. Go Drew!

