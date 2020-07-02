But Wait There’s More: Morphe Wipes Shane Dawson’s ENTIRE Range

Morphe has wiped Shane Dawson's entire Conspiracy Collection from their online store

Someone give these beauty gurus a reality tv show because the amount of drama they are creating is off the charts!

Tati Westbrook broke the internet for a second time this week with ANOTHER video calling out beauty gurus Jeffree Star & Shane Dawson. Considering I had never heard of these names a year ago and now I'm invested! It could all just be an incredible PR stunt (Kris Jenner eat your heart out), or there really could be just that much drama in the beauty industry, because that’s not it, there’s more.

Beauty retailer Morphe has now wiped Shane Dawson’s entire Conspiracy Collection from their online store, because of the controversies that he has recently been wrapped up in, and Westbrooks video could have been the final nail in the coffin.

For anyone who hasn’t been following this James Charles/Tati Westbrook/Jeffree Star/Shane Dawson drama, this move by Morphe is A BIG DEAL, because the Collection was the main focus of his 2019 docuseries with Jeffree Star, and sold out instantly after being released.

Along with Westbrooks' video, a change.org petition has been created to encourage brands to cut ties with both Dawson & Star, but it's interesting to note that none of Jeffree Star’s products have been wiped from Morphe’s online store, just Dawson’s. On top of that, Youtube has ALSO demonetised all of Dawson’s Youtube channels, so he might struggle to make a buck for a little bit.

Right now we are patiently (actually very impatiently) waiting for Dawson to break his own silence on all of this.

Here’s everything you need to know from Westbrooks latest video:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.