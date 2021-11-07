Businesses Still Confused About QLD Reopening Rules

Gold Coast business owners are pleading with the State Government to provide clear messages on what rules will be in place over the holiday period.

With just six weeks until Queensland reopens on December 17, businesses are still confused on rules of staff and patrons having a jab, whether the contract tracing app includes vaccination status, what happens when a business is exposed to Covid and advice on rapid antigen testing.

Queenslanders still don't know what rules the Palaszczuk Government will enforce for vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old Cairns woman has put North Queensland on alert after returning a positive result to Covid yesterday after flying from Cairns to Darwin.

She was busted lying to authorities, failing to inform them she had been to Melbourne as well as Cairns and Adelaide on her border forms.





