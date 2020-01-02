Bushfires Have Become So Prominent That Aussie Birds Are Literally Mimicking Fire Sirens

A native Australian bird has been caught on camera mimicking the sound of a fire truck siren in what some people are calling a result of the heartbreaking bushfire crisis currently gripping the country.

The magpie is a native Australian bird well known for its intelligence and ability to mimic and after hearing so many fire engine sirens is now able to sing the same tune.

The bird was filmed in Newcastle by local resident Gregory Andrews who told 7NEWS it was “one of the coolest things ever”.

“Today I met an Australian magpie in Newcastle NSW which had learned to sing the calls of fire-engines and ambulances,” he said.

There are grave fears for 17 people who remain unaccounted for in Victoria, where one person has already been confirmed dead.

More than 20 communities, including Mallacoota, remain cut off by the fires and the Navy has been called in to offer relief.

In NSW where four people have died, a humanitarian crisis is looming as terrible fire conditions prompted the emergency evacuation of thousands of people from the NSW south coast.

