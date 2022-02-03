Bushfire Watch And Act Issued South Of Perth

A bushfire Watch and Act order is in place south of Perth in the Shire of Manjimup.

People in the area bounded by Muir Highway to the north, Deeside Coast Road to the east, Kin Kin Rd to the south and Wheatley Coast Road to the west are under possible threat to their lives as a fire approaches, burning in a west-southerly condition.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

DFES warn there is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is approaching in the area and conditions are changing.

It is burning in a west south-westerly direction.It follows an out-of-control bushfire in Nambeelup and Stake Hill in the Shire of Murray late Wednesday, threatening lives and homes.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.